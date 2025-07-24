Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation Concludes 2025 Summer Camp For Gifted Students Under The Theme“Skills Of Tomorrow”

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE, July , 2025: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, has concluded the 2025 Summer Camp for Talent and Innovation, held under the theme“Skills of Tomorrow”. The camp welcomed the participation of over 130 gifted and innovative students from across the UAE, offering an advanced educational environment designed to cultivate future skills, foster innovative thinking, and strengthen leadership qualities among participants.

Dr Mariam Al Ghawi, Director of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Innovation, commented:“We were committed to creating a stimulating learning environment for talented and innovative students during the summer break-one that helped develop their skills, sharpen their capabilities, and provided hands-on exposure to technological and innovation-based concepts in real-world contexts. The level of engagement and creativity we witnessed from students throughout the camp represents a message of hope for a brighter future, one driven by promising national talents equipped with knowledge and a spirit of leadership. We look forward to building on this momentum in future editions by expanding strategic partnerships and enriching both theoretical and practical content in line with national aspirations. The outcomes achieved this year are a clear reflection of the dedicated efforts of our teams and strategic partners and underscore the Foundation's success in establishing a comprehensive educational model that links talent with innovation.”

Dr. Al Ghawi also expressed appreciation for the valuable partnerships with key supporting entities, notably Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, DP World, Expo Dubai, and Thukher Club, emphasizing that these collaborations form a core pillar of the camp's impact and sustainability.

Over the course of two weeks, the camp delivered 12 specialized training programs covering advanced knowledge and technology fields, including artificial intelligence, smart cities, the Internet of Things, digital design, and robotics. The agenda also featured hands-on workshops and high-impact field visits, most notably a scientific visit to the Terra Pavilion at Expo Dubai and an exploratory program at Dubai Maritime City-offering participants unique opportunities to engage in experiential learning. In addition, the camp extended its activities to include awareness programs for parents and senior citizens, further reinforcing the initiative's community and educational dimensions.

The camp reflects the Foundation's ongoing commitment to supporting and empowering gifted students, and to developing human capital in the UAE through comprehensive educational initiatives informed by international best practices. It also aligns with the Foundation's vision to establish a sustainable national framework for talent discovery and development, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 goals of building a competitive knowledge-based economy and an innovation-driven society.

The camp concluded with a special recognition ceremony for participating students, during which certificates of achievement were distributed and student-led projects and innovations were showcased-demonstrating a high level of creative thinking and the ability to apply technical knowledge to develop real-world solutions for future challenges.