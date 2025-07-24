Inlyte Energy Awarded $4.1M DOE Grant To Deploy Iron-Sodium Battery For Community Resilience In High Fire Risk Zone Of Northern California

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inlyte Energy , a manufacturer of iron-sodium battery energy storage systems, will deploy a first-of-its-kind resilience-focused battery at Alliance Redwoods Conference Grounds in Sonoma County, CA. The project, developed with partner Vital Energy Solutions , will enhance wildfire resilience for a critical evacuation zone, reduce facility electricity costs, and provide a diesel-free alternative for long-duration backup power. The project is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Electricity with a $4.1 million award from the Critical Facility Energy Resilience program. Third-party validation of the project's performance will be conducted in partnership with project partners Electric Power Research Institute and Pacific Northwest National Laboratories.

"With power outages growing more severe, Inlyte's iron-sodium batteries deliver resilient and affordable energy storage where communities need it most," said Ben Kaun, Inlyte Chief Commercial Officer. "This project demonstrates our mission in action."

Inlyte's domestically manufactured, non-flammable battery solution is uniquely suited for this project, maintaining performance at high ambient temperatures. When paired with Alliance Redwoods' planned 570 kW solar array, Inlyte's 200 kW / 4 MWh battery system is expected to reduce the facility's annual electricity costs by up to $300,000. It will also provide up to two weeks of emergency backup, allowing Alliance Redwoods to phase out its reliance on diesel generators and reduce local air and noise pollution.

"Customers are demanding safe, scalable, and low-cost energy storage," said Antonio Baclig, CEO of Inlyte Energy. "Our domestically manufactured iron-sodium battery delivers on all fronts, and we are proud to be creating a more resilient and secure energy future in the U.S."

Located in a Tier 3 High Fire Threat Zone, Alliance Redwoods is a critical resilience site in Occidental, serving as a designated community evacuation center and, when necessary, a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection staging area. The project will also provide backup power for Russian River Utility's nearby water pump station, which is essential for public water supply and firefighting efforts.

"This project is a game-changer for our camp and our community. With Inlyte's battery and our solar array, we can operate independently from the grid during outages at a greatly reduced cost," said Mike Dethlefsen, Board Member at Alliance Redwoods. "Crucially, it ensures we can remain operational to serve our community and power other critical local infrastructure when the grid goes down."

Sonoma County-based Vital Energy will manage project development, engineering, and construction, serving as the lead integrator for the microgrid and Inlyte's iron-sodium battery. The project is scheduled to be operational in 2027.

"Our customers in high fire-risk areas such as Sonoma County need microgrid solutions that deliver both resilience and savings without compromising on fire safety," said Akshay Pagare, Project Developer at Vital Energy. "This project will have a tremendous impact on the local community and become a flagship project for other at-risk areas."

The Alliance Redwoods project will serve as a replicable model for communities and critical facilities seeking to improve energy resilience, ensure public safety, and reduce operational costs with domestically manufactured solutions.

About Inlyte Energy

Inlyte Energy delivers breakthrough iron-sodium battery technology enabling safe, sustainable, and domestically produced long-duration energy storage. With simple ingredients-iron and salt-and innovative design, Inlyte is reshaping energy storage, enhancing resilience, and supporting the energy transition worldwide. Inlyte's modular battery design makes it ideal for utilities, industrial facilities, data centers, and critical infrastructure seeking reliable and resilient power storage solutions. For more information, visit: .

About Alliance Redwoods Conference Grounds

A faith-based, organized camp since 1946, Alliance Redwoods provides an outdoor experience for groups and individuals of all backgrounds. Alliance Redwoods focuses on creating social, spiritual, educational, and recreational experiences for the thousands of guests on their 116-acre property each year. Their outdoor adventure company Sonoma Zipline Adventures has been awarded multiple times and has been featured in international tourism campaigns by the state of California. As an organization, Alliance Redwoods also provides community support during times of crisis, partnering with CalFire during major wildfires and the County of Sonoma as well as Redwood Gospel Mission during the COVID-19 lockdown. For more information, visit: .

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy has been providing solar and backup power solutions since 1971, helping communities reach their energy independence. Vital Energy has installed and partnered on over 100 megawatts of clean energy projects for residential, commercial, agricultural, municipal and utility scale customers throughout Northern California. For more information, visit: .

SOURCE Inlyte Energy, Inc.

