Choose Fresh Cherries For Healthy And Sweet Back-To-School Snacking

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sweet cherries' high antioxidant content, beneficial effects on inflammation and natural ability to improve sleep quality make them a must-add to your grocery list. Even picky eaters can enjoy this nutritious snack. It's a sweet treat that won't spike sugar levels, providing steady nutrition as cherries boast a lower glycemic index than almost any other fruit.

Sweet cherries are also loaded with vitamin C to help boost immune systems and keep skin glowing. Studies have found sweet cherries are packed with serotonin, which is an important neurotransmitter that plays a role in managing stress and stabilizing mood. Cherries are also a great source of fiber, adding to their benefits during the back-to-school season.

Cherries are not only a healthy snack; they are also convenient. For younger kids, cherries can be easily pitted for easy and safe snacking. If you don't have a cherry pitter, cherries can be pitted with a knife or kids can try removing the stem and gently pushing a straw or chopstick through the middle of the cherry until the pit pops out. For older kids, cherries only need to be rinsed before adding them to a lunchbox. Cherries also easily keep for hours without being refrigerated.

In addition to school lunches and snacking, cherries can also be added to many breakfast foods like pancakes, granola, yogurt, smoothies or these Cherry Overnight Oats. Give your family a jumpstart on the day with a healthy cherry breakfast featuring sweet cherries to deliver nutritional benefits, a natural sweetness and bright color that is sure to delight.

The benefits of this wholesome fruit can be accessed any time by drying, canning and freezing cherries at their peak ripeness to preserve their goodness for year-round enjoyment.

More recipes, from breakfasts and entrees to desserts and drinks, can be found at nwcherries/recipe .

Cherry Overnight Oats

Recipe courtesy of Northwest Cherry Growers

2 cups rolled oats

4 tablespoons chia seeds

1 1/2 cups milk

2 teaspoons pure almond extract

4 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1/2 cup Northwest Cherries , roughly chopped, plus additional for serving (optional)

Greek yogurt (optional)

sliced almonds (optional)

In mixing bowl, stir oats and chia seeds to combine.

Add milk, almond extract and maple syrup. Stir to combine until uniformly mixed.

Using 1/4 cup measuring cup, divide oats mixture among four small jars, adding layer of cherries between scoops. Top with remaining cherries.

Seal jars and transfer to refrigerator overnight, or at least 6 hours, before serving.

Serve on their own or top with Greek yogurt, additional dried cherries and sliced almonds, if desired.

