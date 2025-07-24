123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Design For A Lug Wrench (CTK-8158)

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide motorists with a quick and effective means of freeing their vehicles from ruts of mud or sand," said an inventor, from Portland, Texas, "so I invented the MUD WRENCH. My lug wrench design would provide superior traction and leverage."

The invention provides an improved design for a lug wrench. In doing so, it offers instant tire traction. As a result, it prevents the drive wheel from spinning when attempting to scale a slippery rut. It also increases safety and convenience. The invention features a durable and

portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, travelers, businesses that own and operate vehicles, etc.

The MUD WRENCH is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Jose Juan Rodriguez at 361-701-0650 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

