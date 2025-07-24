Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Design For A Lug Wrench (CTK-8158)


2025-07-24 12:16:35
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide motorists with a quick and effective means of freeing their vehicles from ruts of mud or sand," said an inventor, from Portland, Texas, "so I invented the MUD WRENCH. My lug wrench design would provide superior traction and leverage."

The invention provides an improved design for a lug wrench. In doing so, it offers instant tire traction. As a result, it prevents the drive wheel from spinning when attempting to scale a slippery rut. It also increases safety and convenience. The invention features a durable and

portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, travelers, businesses that own and operate vehicles, etc.

The MUD WRENCH is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Jose Juan Rodriguez at 361-701-0650 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN24072025003732001241ID1109843359

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search