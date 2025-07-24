The 30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Shows Little Movement
“This week, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage essentially remained flat at 6.74%,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.“Overall, the backdrop for the housing market is positive as the economy continues to perform well with solid employment and income growth.”
- The 30-year FRM averaged 6.74% as of July 24, 2025, down slightly from last week when it averaged 6.75%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.78%. The FRM averaged 5.87%, down from last week when it averaged 5.92%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.07%.
The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions .
