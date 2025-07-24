Odisha Congress Proposal On No-Confidence Motion Triggers Heated Debate
On Wednesday, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das appealed to the principal opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to bring a no-confidence motion against the state government, if it wants to give the women in Odisha justice.
The OPCC president also stated that Congress will support the motion if the BJD introduces it. Das also asserted that Congress is ready to bring the no-confidence motion and called on the BJD to support it.
Meanwhile, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra stated that BJD, as a responsible opposition, has constantly been raising its voice for the people on every pressing issue.
He further added that the decision regarding the no-confidence motion will be taken at the party's legislators' meeting. Mishra said the party will decide on the matter after the notification for the commencement of the Assembly session is issued.
Responding to the move, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari on Thursday said,“If the Congress wants to bring a no-confidence motion, they are well within their rights to do so. But trying to involve the BJD, which itself has a different political agenda, shows Congress's lack of clarity and preparation.”
Pujari criticised the Congress for lacking a concrete plan and alleged that the party is resorting to theatrics rather than real legislative action.
“We are fully prepared to face any motion in the Assembly. But if Congress wants to be taken seriously, it should come up with solid facts and arguments. Otherwise, it will backfire,” he warned.
He added that the BJP government has been functioning transparently and has taken significant steps for Odisha's development over the past year.
“Let there be a debate in the Assembly. Let the people of Odisha judge who is genuinely working for the state's progress,” Pujari asserted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment