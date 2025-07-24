MIDDLETOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gan Jing World, a video sharing social media and streaming platform dedicated to free expression and privacy, was targeted on July 20 in what appears to be a coordinated online attack with suspected links to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP ). The campaign aimed to sabotage content hosted on the platform commemorating the 26th anniversary of the CCP's persecution of Falun Gong by flooding it with thousands of hate comments and CCP propaganda.

The harassment began around 9 a.m. ET and lasted until 3 p.m., targeting GJW + Streaming's special feature,“July 20: A Film Tribute to Falun Gong Resisting Persecution and Defending Freedom,” which included the Oscar-nominated documentary Letter from Masanjia. Several media livestreams hosted on Gan Jing World covering Falun Gong practitioners' July 20 parade were also targeted. The disruption appeared aimed at suppressing global online activity around the anniversary, as users worldwide were sharing videos and messages under hashtags like #720 and #July20Rally.

These tactics mirror the Chinese Communist Party's ongoing playbook of transnational repression , frequently used against Shen Yun Performing Arts and the global Falun Gong community. Gan Jing World urges the American public and government to recognize this incident as part of the CCP's broader campaign to silence free expression beyond China's borders-and to take it seriously.

The suspected accounts were created in bulk between July 7 and July 14 using overseas email addresses and VPNs to mask their origin. Though comments were written in Traditional Chinese, technical analysis revealed the accounts were configured in simplified Chinese and routed through Taiwanese IPs-suggesting coordination from mainland China. Usernames were designed to appear Taiwanese, Southeast Asian, or Western, a tactic consistent with previous CCP-linked“Spamouflage” operations aimed at spreading disinformation and undermining free speech globally.

Gan Jing World's technical team is continuing its investigation and is requesting cooperation from email providers to help trace the origin of the campaign. In the meantime, the platform has taken swift action to remove abusive content in accordance with its Community Guidelines.

The CCP chose July 20 to disrupt Gan Jing World, a platform hosting voices exposing the ongoing persecution of Falun Gong-a campaign condemned globally for 26 years by human rights organizations-yet the regime persists in covering up the truth. This is not the first time Gan Jing World has been targeted; a similar attack occurred on July 20, 2023.

Gan Jing World, founded in 2022 and headquartered in New York, operates under the mission:“Technology for Humanity.” The platform is built to protect privacy, uplifting truth, and respecting humanity and traditional values.

At a time when many tech companies face growing CCP influence-even assisting in censorship-Gan Jing World stands firm as an independent platform where voices can be heard without fear of censorship. To this end, it has built independently operated global data centers designed to safeguard against authoritarian interference.

Gan Jing World remains committed to offering a safe, open, and free environment for users, content creators, and partners to share information, speak the truth, and connect communities.

