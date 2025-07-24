Life-Saving Surgeries, Zero Cost: Ayushman Bharat Rescues Poor In MP's Neemuch

MENAFN - IANS) Neemuch, July 24 (IANS) A massive transformation is underway in the villages of Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh, as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continues to provide life-saving healthcare to the most economically vulnerable.

Known as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), this flagship initiative of the Central government has become a beacon of hope for families who once struggled with the burden of high medical expenses.

Introduced in September 2018, the Ayushman Bharat scheme is the world's largest government-funded health insurance programme. It offers each eligible family an annual cashless healthcare cover of up to Rs 5 lakh, covering a wide range of treatments including diagnostics, secondary and tertiary care, surgeries, and even ICU stays at empanelled hospitals across India.

Its goal -- to bring quality healthcare within reach of nearly 50 crore Indians.

In Neemuch's villages -- especially Ummedpura and Medhki -- the scheme has changed lives. People who once had no means to afford expensive operations have now received advanced treatments completely free of cost. The stories of transformation are many, and each one speaks of survival, dignity, and renewed hope.

Rajaram Bairagi, a small grocery shop owner from Medhki village, recalls the frightening days of 2020 when he suffered a heart attack during the COVID pandemic.

With no financial resources to afford a costly surgery, his family was in despair. However, through the Ayushman Bharat card, he received treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad, where his surgery-initially estimated to cost around Rs 1.5 lakh-was performed entirely free.“This card gave me a new life. I will always be thankful to Modi ji for starting this scheme,” he told IANS.

Dilip Kumar Piriya, a furniture shop owner from Ummedpura, shared a similar experience.

He suffered from intense arm pain in 2019, and medical tests revealed four critical blockages in his heart. Doctors recommended an urgent bypass surgery that would cost upwards of Rs 4.5 lakh.

With no means to bear the cost, Dilip turned to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Within a month, his surgery was conducted without any financial burden.“It saved my life,” he said.“There was no way I could have arranged such a huge amount. This scheme brought hope to my entire family,” he added.

Farmers Labhachand Dhakad and Raghunath Singh Panwar also benefitted. Labhachand underwent a free angioplasty, while Raghunath received treatment for kidney stones that had caused him extreme pain. In both cases, families were spared from crippling medical debt.

In Ummedpura, nearly 1,943 residents out of a total population of 2,508 now hold Ayushman cards.

According to local officials, dozens of villagers have received free treatment for heart diseases and other serious conditions through this scheme.

Artisans like Ashok Kumar Chhipa, who specialises in traditional Bandhej work, have also availed free angioplasty under the programme.

For families who once faced the grim choice between incurring debt or forgoing treatment, Ayushman Bharat has become more than just a health insurance scheme -- it is a lifeline. In village after village, the stories echo a single truth: access to healthcare is no longer a privilege reserved for the few. Thanks to Ayushman Bharat, it is becoming a right for all.

As India moves forward with digital health missions and universal care ambitions, the success stories from Neemuch stand as powerful proof that well-implemented policy can bring real change to even the remotest corners of the country.