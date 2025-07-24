New York Jets Unveil State-Of-The-Art Locker Room With Assistance From Duggal Visual Solutions



A multi-level, 230-sq ft, 2,000 lb. illuminated 3D Jets logo suspended from the ceiling.

LED strip lighting illuminated aluminum-fabricated panels and branded elements throughout the space.

2,300-sq ft of custom printed, textured wall paper. InnoCanvas digital signage displays integrated along key corridors with synchronized content.

"Duggal is proud to have partnered with the New York Jets to design a locker room that reflects the pride, grit, and enduring legacy of this NFL's storied franchise. Great environments inspire great performance-and this space stands as a tribute to the tradition, unity, and unwavering spirit that have defined the Jets and their fans through generations ," said Michael Duggal, CEO.

As a long-standing partner to the New York Jets and a member of the Jets Partner Alliance (JPA) Duggal delivered a seamless, high-impact visual upgrade. Merging brand identity, innovative visual storytelling, and immersive digital technology, this project touched Duggal's full-spectrum solutions across the following departments: Production Art and Design, Wide Format Printing, Fabrication, Lighting, and Digital Signage Technology. From concept to final installation, Duggal demonstrated its unique capability to integrate diverse capabilities into one cohesive experience.

This project is the latest highlight in Duggal's growing portfolio within sports marketing and venue transformation. Past highlights include, immersive displays at MetLife Stadium during Super Bowl XLVIII, custom brand activations for leading names like NBA, NFL, Nike, and Adidas. With global reach, Duggal remains the partner of choice for marquee sports and lifestyle brands and continues to set new standards, redefining sports environments at every scale.

As the 2025 NFL season approaches, Duggal looks forward to building on our momentum-delivering exceptional visual and environmental transformations for teams, brands, and fans across the globe.

About Duggal

Duggal Visual Solutions specializes in producing compelling visual experiences and transforming environments. As the industry leader in integrating innovative technology with the widest array of in-house capabilities, it produces everything from global rollouts of printed materials and fixtures in 2,000+ locations, to stunning multimedia build-outs of flagship stores, stadium-size installations, world-class events, and headline exhibitions.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram



SOURCE Duggal Visual Solutions