BASILISK Partners With The Planetary Society And Caltech's IQIM To Recruit The Global Esports Audience In The Movement To Save Science

NEW YORK and SEATTLE, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BASILISK , the global esports organization built to champion science, debuted two historic partnerships at the Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this week – furthering its mission to elevate science advocacy through the global reach and cultural influence of competitive gaming.

BASILISK's new strategic partnerships with the California Institute of Technology's Institute for Quantum Information and Matter (IQIM) and The Planetary Society create a powerful bridge between renowned scientific institutions and the next generation of STEM enthusiasts.

"To root for BASILISK is to root for Science," said BASILISK co-founder Christopher Bothur. "We are proud to showcase IQIM and The Planetary Society logos on our jerseys. Together, we are meeting curious scientific minds where they are: watching and playing video games. With over 600 million global esports fans, this is a necessary evolution in science advocacy."

With a combined following of over 7 million science enthusiasts, these partnerships connect BASILISK to some of the most respected voices in science- well-established communities that share the same values as BASILISK's players and fans who are deeply engaged with scientific discovery.

In turn, BASILISK's players and influencers introduce these institutions to more than 3.5 million gamers, a passionate, science-interested demographic that's often difficult to reach through traditional channels. Together, they amplify each other's missions: expanding the reach of science advocacy at a critical moment as the field faces mounting threats.

"BASILISK promotes science in fun and exciting ways -- exactly what we strive to do at The Planetary Society," said Jennifer Vaughn, Chief Operating Officer of The Planetary Society. "This collaboration helps us connect with gamers and science lovers in a whole new way - and grow the movement for space science and exploration."

BASILISK integrates science into every level of its organization using data science and performance psychology to scout and train elite players. Their roster includes Finnish esports legend Joona "Serral" Sotala, the winningest player in StarCraft 2 history, and GM Vincent Keymer, the highest-rated chess player in German history.

Leading BASILISK's science outreach is Kyle Hill, the award-winning science communicator and YouTuber with over 2.5 million followers. With over a decade of experience advocating for science globally, Hill brings a vast network of science enthusiasts, scientists, and STEM leaders into the movement.

"Science at its best is play," said Dr. Spiros Michalakis, Outreach Manager and Staff Researcher at IQIM, and scientific advisor to Marvel Studios. "To me, a great game is an opportunity to bring together friends and people who may become friends from around the world to participate in a story of their own making. You're playing so hard that you break the world and get to put it together again. That's science! Partnering with BASILISK fills a gap by connecting emotionally and culturally with young people to focus on what makes science so magical."

The announcement comes as global esports continues its rapid growth. Esports leagues, teams, and large-scale tournaments with lucrative prizes are drawing millions of fans worldwide. The International Olympic Committee has also announced the Esports Olympics beginning in 202 7. The industry's global reach underscores the potential of gaming to influence, educate, and inspire.

About BASILISK

BASILISK is science's esports team: a championship organization built to spark curiosity, defend science, and inspire the next generation of scientists through competitive gaming. Founded in 2020 by friends and co-investors Christopher Bothur and Hans Kassier, the duo applied their data-driven approach and study of cognitive biases, which had previously allowed them to outperform markets, to the world of esports. Their competitive roster includes Finnish esports legend, Joona "Serral" Sotala, the winningest player in StarCraft 2 history, RedBull Athlete Riccardo 'Reynor' Romiti, and GM Vincent Keymer, the highest-rated chess player in German history.

Learn more at or follow @Basilisk_GG

About IQIM

The Institute for Quantum Information and Matter (IQIM) at Caltech is a National Science Foundation Physics Frontiers Center. IQIM seeks to exploit and advance an emerging revolution in quantum science spurred by recent developments in quantum information, atomic-molecular optical physics, and condensed matter physics. Our research programs span Quantum information physics, Next-generation quantum metrology, and building and driving quantum matter, with faculty drawn from Caltech's departments of physics, applied physics, electrical engineering, computer science, and chemistry, and addresses a wide variety of experimental and theoretical research topics. IQIM also conducts outreach programs to introduce K – 12 students and the general public to the wonders of the quantum world.

About The Planetary Society

With a global community of more than 2 million space enthusiasts, The Planetary Society is the world's largest and most influential space advocacy organization. Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman and today led by CEO Bill Nye, we empower the public to take a meaningful role in advancing space exploration through advocacy, education outreach, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Together with our members and supporters, we're on a mission to explore worlds, find life off Earth, and protect our planet from dangerous asteroids. To learn more, visit .

