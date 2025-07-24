The Sooner The Statehood Is Restored, The Better It Will Be: Azad

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairperson Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday expressed his firm belief that statehood would be restored in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the sooner it is done, the better it would be.

He asserted that statehood is an absolute necessity for the development and progress of the region.

Azad also played down speculation about him being nominated for the Vice-President's post and asked the media and people to stop resorting to such rumours.

“I am thankful to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for promising that statehood will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir. I firmly believe that they will return the statehood. But the sooner it is done, the better it will be,” Azad told reporters during a visit to Jammu's Reasi district.

Responding to a question, Azad said,“For the development, progress and the overall betterment of the region, statehood is absolutely necessary. This is not a matter of Hindu or Muslim, or of Kashmir or Jammu; it concerns every party, religion, and community. Statehood is essential for all political parties, whether the BJP, National Conference or PDP.”

He said the statehood restoration should happen at the earliest.“When I was a minister, I had recommended the conversion of three Union Territories into states, and all the three were granted statehood. But, for the first time, I saw my own state being turned into a Union Territory. That was an unfortunate event.”

Replying to another query, he said that Article 370 and statehood are two different things.“Our immediate demand is for the restoration of statehood. I have already spoken extensively in Parliament about Article 370. You and the entire media have heard it.”

He reiterated his earlier statement that statehood can be reinstated only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings a bill in Parliament or the Supreme Court reviews the matter and gives a verdict.

On speculation of him being elevated to the post of Vice-President, Azad said that these are all just assumptions.“Look, there are several good things that are unique to Jammu and Kashmir, which is why it is called the Paradise on Earth. But there are also a lot of rumours being peddled here. I request people and the media - please stop spreading them.”

Azad pointed out that there are important works to be done in Jammu and Kashmir.“It needs to have its statehood back, development works should be carried out, unemployment needs to be eliminated. Finding solutions to these issues should be the priority,” he said.

He suggested that the media and people focus on constructive things so that Jammu and Kashmir can progress.“Who even has the time to keep spreading rumours? Here, one day someone is made something, and the next day it is someone else. This goes on,” he said.