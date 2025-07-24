HTX Opens Trading For COOKIE (Cookie DAO)

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - HTX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listings of COOKIE (Cookie DAO) on July 24. The COOKIE/USDT spot trading pair and the COOKIE/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading pair have now been available to users on HTX.

COOKIE is the utility token of the Cookie DAO and the representation of the value of information in the agentic economy. It guarantees the Cookie DAO keeps gathering and indexing the growing amount of AI agent data. It is a utility token that grants access to the token-gated sections of the cookie index and is required for agents that plug into the Cookie DAO APIs. It governs the Cookie DAO infrastructure as the first signal-to-noise ratio token for the AI agent reality. COOKIE becomes the only token that allows users to navigate and make sense out of the overwhelming influx of the AI agent data.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.