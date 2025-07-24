Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Foreign Investments In Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Sector Tripled

2025-07-24 10:06:30
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In the first six months of 2025, Azerbaijan attracted ₼2.003 billion in foreign investments for fixed capital, marking a 30.7% increase-or ₼470.7 million more-compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

MENAFN24072025000195011045ID1109842918

