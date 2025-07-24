403
France, Saudi Arabia Renew Commitment To Resolve Conflicts, Promote Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, July 24 (KUNA) -- France and Saudi Arabia renewed their shared commitment to resolving regional and international conflicts, as well as working towards promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East.
A statement issued by the French Foreign Ministry on Thursday said that this came during a meeting held between French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Paris, yesterday.
The meeting addressed a number of issues of common interest, most notably developments in the Middle East.
The two ministers discussed the ongoing preparations for the international conference to implement the two-state solution, scheduled to be held in New York from July 28 to 30, under the joint sponsorship of France and Saudi Arabia.
Both ministers expressed their hope that the conference would yield tangible results that would enhance peace and security in the entire region.
They also expressed their full support for the efforts made by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to reach a permanent ceasefire agreement in Gaza Strip and release the hostages, stressing the need to open safe crossings for the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid.
Regarding the situation in Syria, the two ministers expressed deep concern over the recent clashes in Suwayda, calling for adherence to the ceasefire declared on July 19.
They also emphasized the need to protect civilians without discrimination and resume local dialogue to achieve a permanent solution that strengthens Syria's unity, sovereignty, and stability.
They emphasized the importance of holding accountable those responsible for violations against civilians, in accordance with the Syrian government's commitments, recalling the commitments of the "Paris Declaration on Syria" issued on February 13.
Regarding Lebanon, the two sides affirmed their support for the Lebanese government's efforts to implement the necessary economic and political reforms and the need to strengthen the sovereignty of the Lebanese state over all its territory.
The French Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of respecting the ceasefire agreement and the parties' commitment to their obligations.
Regarding Iran, both ministers emphasized the need for Tehran to resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and return to serious negotiations to reach a comprehensive and verifiable agreement on its nuclear program. (end)
