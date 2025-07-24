Grand Beach Resort And Sugar Beach Resort Hotels In Traverse City Achieve Certified Autism Centertm Status

By becoming CACs, Grand Beach and Sugar Beach Resorts support Traverse City's Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) status.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designations to Grand Beach Resort Hotel and Sugar Beach Resort Hotel . To earn this credential, staff completed an autism-specific training and certification process to understand how to better communicate, assist, and welcome every guest that walks through their doors.

“At Grand Beach Resort and Sugar Beach Resort, we believe every guest deserves to feel welcomed, understood, and valued. Becoming a Certified Autism CenterTM is an important step toward ensuring that our resorts are inclusive and supportive environments for all families, including autistic or sensory-sensitive individuals. We're proud of our team for completing the training and for embracing our mission of hospitality with empathy,” says Heather Gates, director of hotel operations at Grand Beach and Sugar Beach Resorts.

“It's essential that autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, as well as their families, have accessible and inclusive options when traveling. We're proud to certify both the Grand Beach Resort Hotel and the Sugar Beach Resort Hotel, highlighting their effort to create a welcoming and supportive environment for every guest,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

In addition to completing autism training and certification, the hotels also offer additional supports for guests, including noise-canceling headphones, sensory bags, weighted blankets, and a navigation aid (hotel map).

By completing the CAC process, Grand Beach Resort and Sugar Beach Resort join a wider movement initiated by Traverse City Tourism, helping them achieve the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) designation. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Grand Beach Resort and Sugar Beach Resort will be featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter and AutismTravel, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

About Grand Beach Resort

Grand Beach Resort is a beachfront hotel in Traverse City, Michigan, offering direct access to East Grand Traverse Bay. Guests enjoy comfortable accommodations, indoor pool and hot tub, fitness room, and complimentary breakfast, all just minutes from downtown attractions. Grand Beach is committed to providing a warm, relaxing, and inclusive experience for every guest.

About Sugar Beach Resort

Sugar Beach Resort is a beachfront hotel located in Traverse City, Michigan, offering private beach access, family-friendly suites, and convenient amenities like an indoor pool and complimentary breakfast. With a relaxed, welcoming vibe, Sugar Beach is committed to providing an inclusive and memorable stay for all guests.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and CertifiedAutismCenter – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

