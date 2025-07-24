403
AED 27 billion in Sharjah real estate trading value with 48.1% growth in the first half of 2025
(MENAFN- Al Madar Communications) Sharjah, July 2025
The real estate sector in Sharjah has witnessed remarkable activity during the first half of 2025, as the value of transactions recorded around AED 27 billion, achieving a growth of 48.1% compared to the same period in 2024, when transactions reached AED 18.2 billion. Additionally, the number of transactions carried out by Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department reached 48,059, with a growth of 3.3% compared to 46,524 transactions during the same period last year.
An escalating investment ecosystem
This outstanding performance reflects the increasing confidence in Sharjah’s investment ecosystem, which is characterized by economic stability and flexible legislation that supports investors. The diversity of investors’ nationalities further enhances the emirate’s image as an attractive real estate destination, offering diverse opportunities and a modern, integrated infrastructure that meets the needs and aspirations of investors from all over the world.
A significant real estate leap
In a statement, His Excellency Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said that this outstanding performance of Sharjah real estate reflects the vitality of the market and its continuous development.
Sharjah is firmly positioned on the regional and international real estate sector
Al-Shamsi added: “The market indicators point to strong and noticeable growth in various aspects, as Sharjah’s real estate sector achieved a record-breaking transactions worth AED 27 billion, representing a major leap compared to the same period last year.” His Excellency also added: “This significant increase is a direct translation of the firm confidence in the emirate’s real estate sector, both locally and internationally, and the continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the keen follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah’s Executive Council, which has firmly positioned Sharjah on the regional and international real estate sector.”
Strong partnership with financing institutions
Moreover, His Excellency said: “What is remarkable is that sale transactions alone reached 15,686 with a value of AED 21.2 billion, as they were distributed across 214 areas and covering a total area of 90 million square feet, which reflects the emirate’s geographical diversity in real estate investment. Furthermore, the growth in the number of mortgage transactions, which reached 2,582 with a value of approximately AED 5.7 billion, also reflects the depth of the partnership between the real estate sector and financing institutions in the emirate.”
Sharjah real estate retains its appeal to foreign investors
Al-Shamsi concluded his statement by saying: "The growing interest from foreign investors Sharjah’s strong global appeal, particularly with investments coming from 109 different nationalities. We are committed to sustaining and accelerating this growth by advancing the real estate ecosystem and upholding the highest standards of transparency and integration, in line with the emirate’s vision for sustainable real estate development."
15,686 sale transactions with 45.1% growth
The total number of sale transactions of various types (sale, usufruct sale, and initial sales contracts) in Sharjah has reached 15,686 transactions, marking a growth of 45.1% compared to the same period in 2024, which recorded 10,809 transactions. As for the total value of these transactions, it has reached AED 21.2 billion, distributed across 214 areas and covering an area of 90 million square feet.
"Muwailih Commercial" ranked the highest in transactions
In terms of the highest areas by number of transactions, “Muwailih Commercial” ranked first with 2,898 transactions at a value of AED 3.5 billion, followed by “Al- Belaida” area with 1,593 transactions at AED 1.3 billion, and “Al-Metraq” area with 1,387 transactions valued at approximately AED 430 million.
Residential transactions lead
By property classification in sale transactions during the first half 2025, residential properties accounted for the highest share with 11,459 transactions, which represented 74.6% of the total, followed by industrial properties with 3,195 transactions (20.8%), commercial properties with 603 transactions (4%), and agricultural properties with 95 transactions (0.6%).
2,582 mortgage transaction worth AED 5.7 billion
During the same period, the number of mortgage transactions has reached 2,582, with a total value of AED 5.7 billion, completed through 24 financing entities. As for the areas with the highest number of mortgage transactions, "Tilal" area topped with 194 transactions valued at AED 339.2 million, followed by " Muwailih Commercial" with 167 transactions valued at AED 707.3 million, " Um Fanain " area with 146 transactions valued at AED 222.6 million, and "Al-Saja'a Industrial" with 71 transactions valued at AED 204.8 million.
Eight new real estate projects
According to real estate project statistics, 8 new real estate projects were registered in Sharjah during the first half of the current year, including 4 residential complexes in “Muwailih Commercial”, “Al-Tay”, and" Al Tay West". Four new towers were also registered: two industrial towers in “Al-Saja'a Industrial”, and two residential/commercial towers in “Al-Belaida” and “Al-Waha”.
109 nationalities invested in the emirate
Investors from 109 nationalities from around the world traded and invested in Sharjah. Investments by UAE nationals accounted for approximately AED 12.2 billion with 14,307 properties, representing 45.2% of the total. While investments from other GCC nationals amounted to AED 1.2 billion with 889 properties (4.6%), and Arab nationals invested AED 5.4 billion across 4,057 properties (20.1%). Similarly, investments by other nationalities witnessed record growth, totalling about AED 8.1 billion across 3,878 properties, representing 30.1% of the total investment value.
6,662 investors from other nationalities with 39.4% growth
Sharjah witnessed a notable increase in the number of investors from other nationalities, totalling 6,662 investors with a growth rate of 39.4% compared to the same period last year. This reflects the growing demand for investment and ownership in the emirate. As for the number of properties traded by foreign investors, they have reached 7,448, representing a growth of 40.6% compared to the same period last year. This high demand is attributed to several factors, notably the robust infrastructure, diverse real estate offerings, and the decision to allow non-Gulf and foreign nationals to own property in Sharjah.
UAE nationals top the list
In terms of the number of properties traded, Emirati investors ranked first with 14,307 properties, followed by investors from India with 1,525 properties, Syrian investors with 969, Egyptian investors with 685, Jordanian investors with 678, and Iraqi investors with 576 properties.
