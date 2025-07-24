403
Blockchain Meets Bharat: Binance Blockchain Yatra Begins in Visakhapatnam
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Visakhapatnam, July 24, 2025: Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and virtual digital asset exchange, successfully flagged off the Binance Blockchain Yatra 2025 in Visakhapatnam, marking the beginning of a transformative, pan-India journey to drive blockchain awareness, education, and responsible adoption.
The event saw an enthusiastic turnout of over 200 participants including developers, entrepreneurs, and crypto-curious individuals who came together to explore the real-world potential of blockchain technology.
In addition to the strong turnout, the day featured two expert-led panels, hosted by Kushal Manupati, Binance’s Growth & Ops Lead for South Asia, and joined by public officials, business leaders, and Web3 founders. Notable government attendees included Appalanaidu Kalisetti, Member of Parliament for Vizianagaram; Dr. Suhasini Anand, Spokesperson for Andhra Pradesh BJP; and Samayam Hemanth Kumar, President of AP Nirudyoga JAC. During the meetup, these officials emphasized the importance of fostering innovation through responsible blockchain adoption, highlighting the role of public-private collaboration in creating opportunities for youth, startups, and emerging technologies in India.
The first panel featured high-profile business leaders and advisors including Winny Patro (Co-founder and CEO, Recordent), Ravi Eswarapu (CEO, a-hub & Advisor at NASSCOM CoE in AI & IoT, Vizag), and Sridhar Panuganti (CEO & MD, Xinthe Technologies), who explored the intersection of blockchain and AI, its potential to build public infrastructure, and the need for responsible innovation. This session set the tone for visionary discussions on emerging tech and the collaborative role of government, startups, and academia in bridging the skills gap. The second panel spotlighted Web3 project leaders and ecosystem enablers such as Shubham Bhandari (Head of Ecosystem, Manta) and Eslikumar Adiandhra (Head of Product & Ecosystem, Marlin), who shared actionable insights on empowering the next generation of innovators. Speakers discussed key skills required to succeed in this space, the importance of community-driven growth, and how founders can cultivate inclusive, sustainable ecosystems.
“We’re living through one of the most transformative periods in technology. From blockchain to AI and decentralized infrastructure, the pace of innovation is accelerating and with it, new opportunities are emerging across every industry. The next wave of digital platforms will be more open, intelligent, and user-centric. It’s an exciting time not just for developers and entrepreneurs, but for anyone looking to shape the future of how we live, work, and connect.” Winny Patro, Co-founder & CEO of Recordent noted during the panel discussion.
Together, both panels offered a 360-degree view of India’s blockchain future combining macro-level policy perspectives with grassroots-level innovation.
The Visakhapatnam chapter of the Binance Blockchain Yatra catalyzed conversations around real-world applications of Web3 and showcased Binance’s ongoing commitment to education, accessibility, and responsible adoption through interactive workshops, expert talks, live demos, and networking
In line with Binance’s compliance-first, community-centric values, the event focused on bridging knowledge gaps, promoting blockchain literacy, and showcasing practical applications of Web3 ranging from decentralized finance to digital identity RWA, and beyond.
Kushal Manupati, Regional Growth & Ops Lead of South Asia, Binance said, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response from Visakhapatnam. This city’s energy and hunger for innovation sets the perfect tone for the Binance Blockchain Yatra 2025. Our mission is to take blockchain learning to the grassroots level, empowering local communities with the right tools, education, and awareness to responsibly embrace the future of Web3. This is just the beginning of a nation-wide journey to co-create a strong and informed blockchain ecosystem in India.”
The Yatra will now travel to seven other key cities: Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi. Each event is designed to offer a unique local flavor while staying rooted in the mission of driving blockchain adoption through the power of community.
Whether you’re a curious beginner or a Web3 expert, the Binance Blockchain Yatra 2025 promises something for everyone.
For more information, visit: Binance Blockchain Yatra 2025
About Binance: Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest virtual digital asset exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 275 million people in 100+ countries, for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive blockchain ecosystem for people around the world.
For more information, visit:
