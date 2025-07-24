Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, IMF Set Stage For Broader Economic Partnership

Azerbaijan, IMF Set Stage For Broader Economic Partnership


2025-07-24 09:06:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Azerbaijan discussed the cooperation priorities, macroeconomic indicators, forecasts, and economic diversification with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country's minister of economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on X, Trend reports.

"Partnership with international financial institutions is of great importance in supporting a sustainable economic development model in our country. During our meeting with Anna Bordon, the head of the IMF mission in Azerbaijan, we highly appreciated the development of cooperation with the fund.

We held discussions on the priorities of interaction, our country's macroeconomic indicators and forecasts, economic diversification, and tax reforms," the publication reads.

MENAFN24072025000187011040ID1109842544

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search