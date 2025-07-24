403
EU Calls For Transparent Investigation Into Violence In Southern Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 24 (KUNA) -- The European Union on Thursday called Syrian authorities to conduct a "transparent, credible and impartial investigation" into the violence that occurred in southern Syria over the past week.
The violence left hundreds of casualties, including in attacks reportedly carried out by multiple armed groups against civilians, added the EU, which strongly condemned such acts.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said in a statement on behalf of the bloc that the "European Union calls for a transparent, credible and impartial investigation, and for all perpetrators of grave violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law to be held accountable and brought to justice -- including with the support of relevant international mechanisms."
The statement stressed the importance of fully respecting the ceasefire currently in place and urged all parties to "immediately stop all acts of violence, to ensure the safety of civilians regardless of their ethnic or religious background, to protect civilian infrastructure including religious sites, and to take immediate steps to prevent any further incitement and sectarian discourse."
The EU affirmed its ongoing support for partners delivering essential humanitarian aid amid the ongoing crisis and called on all parties, particularly the transitional authorities, to "ensure urgent, safe and unrestricted humanitarian access for life-saving services such as health, water and food, as well as the protection of humanitarian personnel."
In the same context, the EU urged "all external actors without exception to fully respect Syria's unity, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," and condemned "any unilateral foreign military actions and presence as well as attempts to undermine Syria's stability and prospects for a peaceful transition, including through foreign information manipulation and interference."
The statement underlined that "now is the time for dialogue and for advancing a truly inclusive and peaceful transition, which guarantees the human rights and fulfils the aspirations of all Syrians."
It stressed, "Syria's transitional authorities bear the responsibility to protect all Syrians without distinction, and to take necessary steps towards disarmament, demobilization and the restructuring of national security forces in line with international norms and standards."
The EU reiterated its readiness to continue supporting these efforts and reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful and inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition. In this context, the EU recalled its recent lifting of certain restrictive measures as part of a "gradual, reversible approach." (end)
