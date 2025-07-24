GCM Grosvenor To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Host Investor Conference Call On August 7, 2025
Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday August 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. The conference call will be available via public webcast through the Public Shareholders section of GCM Grosvenor's website at and a replay will be available on the website soon after the call's completion for at least seven (7) days.
To register for the call, visit .
About GCM Grosvenor
GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $82 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.
GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com .
Public Shareholders Contact
Stacie Selinger
...
312-506-6583
Media Contact
Tom Johnson and Abigail Ruck
H/Advisors Abernathy
...al / ...al
212-371-5999
