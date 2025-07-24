403
Ukraine Reports 33 Injuries in Russian Airstrike on Kharkiv
(MENAFN) A Russian airstrike wounded at least 33 people in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on Thursday, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, who shared the update via Telegram.
Two precision-guided aerial bombs hit the city center, striking an area close to a high-rise residential building and a nearby industrial facility, Terekhov reported.
Among the injured are three children, the Interior Ministry confirmed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated Thursday on X that emergency crews were still working at the scene, continuing search and rescue efforts.
He also reiterated the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense systems and ramp up domestic weapons production in light of the latest assault.
