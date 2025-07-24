Two Dead, Dozens Evacuated As Wildfire Rages In Cyprus' Limassol Region

MENAFN - IANS) Nicosia, July 24 (IANS) Two people have been confirmed dead and dozens evacuated as a massive wildfire continued to burn out of control in the mountainous areas of Limassol District in southern Cyprus, authorities said Thursday.

According to local media reports and statements from emergency officials, the bodies of two individuals were discovered inside a burnt-out vehicle between the villages of Monagri and Alassa late Wednesday night. Identification efforts are currently underway.

The wildfire, which erupted Wednesday afternoon near the village of Malia, has since spread rapidly due to strong winds and extreme heat, affecting at least 10 communities, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Thursday morning, a total of 106 residents had been relocated to temporary accommodation amid efforts to house them in hotel units, Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis told state broadcaster CyBC.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Fire Service Spokesperson Andreas Kettis said that more than 250 firefighters and 75 fire engines had been deployed to combat the blaze, supported by 10 firefighting aircraft, with three additional aircraft to join later.

He added that the fire had scorched approximately 100 square km of land.

State Health Services Organisation Spokesperson Charalambos Charilaou told a local daily that 16 individuals were hospitalised at Limassol General Hospital, including two with burn injuries. A temporary first-aid center has also been established in the village of Erimi to assist those experiencing respiratory problems.

Electricity supply has also been severely disrupted. Electricity Authority of Cyprus Spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou said up to 15 per cent of the national grid may have been damaged, including a substation that was completely destroyed. As of Thursday morning, 15 villages remained without power, including parts of the Limassol suburb of Ypsonas.

Authorities said an investigation into the origin of the fire is ongoing.

The Cypriot government has activated European civil protection mechanisms, and neighbouring countries such as Jordan have reportedly offered assistance.