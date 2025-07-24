India-UK Trade Deal: THESE Products Will Now Get Zero Duty Access In Free Trade Agreement - Check Full List
A free trade agreement is an arrangement between two or more countries where they agree either to end or reduce customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them, besides cutting down non-trade barriers on a significant value of imports from partner countries and easing norms to promote services exports and bilateral investments.
PM Modi in London LIVE Updates Here
India has protected the interest of domestic farmers by excluding dairy products, edible oils and apples in the FTA, while securing zero duties on 95 per cent of agriculture and processed food items.Full list of products which will now have zero duty
Processed Food - mango pulp, pickles, and pulses, fruits, cereals, spice mixes
Vegetable/oil
Transport/auto
Leather/footwear
Electronic machinery
Headgear/glass/ceramic
Textiles/clothing
Wood/paper
Base metals
Mechanical machinery
Minerals
Chemicals
Plastic/rubber
Instruments/clocks
Gems and jewellery
Furniture/sports goods
Arms/ammunitions
Turmeric, pepper, cardamom
Marine products - shrimp and tuna, fishmeal, and feeds
The deal was signed by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Jonathan Reynold in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer .
The FTA is expected to benefit 99 per cent Indian exports from tariff and will make it easier for British firms to export whisky, cars and other products to India, besides boosting the overall trade basket, according to Indian officials.Also Read | India-UK FTA deal: From whisky to British cars - here's what gets cheaper Also Read | India-UK FTA: 'Win-win for both countries', say business leaders on trade deal Also Read | India-UK FTA to boost leather, footwear sector; export could exceed $900 million
The deal, firmed up after three years of negotiations, is expected to ensure comprehensive market access for Indian goods across all sectors and India will gain from tariff elimination on about 99 per cent of tariff lines (product categories) covering almost 100 per cent of the trade values, they said.India-UK trade relations
According to a PTI report, the UK said Indian consumers will benefit from improved access to the best British products – from soft drinks and cosmetics to cars and medical devices – as average tariffs will drop from 15 per cent to 3 per cent after the FTA kicks in.
The UK already imports 11 billion pounds in goods from India but liberalised tariffs on Indian goods will make it easier and cheaper for British consumers and businesses to buy Indian products and boost Indian businesses' exports to the UK, it said in a statement, hours before the FTA was inked.
"Our landmark trade deal with India is a major win for Britain," Starmer was quoted as saying in the readout.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment