Presidents Of Uzbekistan And South Korea Discuss Deepening Bilateral Co-Op
The leaders emphasized the importance of formulating a new, forward-looking agenda for bilateral partnership and maintaining active, high-level diplomatic engagement. Particular attention was given to the effective preparation of upcoming meetings, including the Strategic Dialogue between foreign ministers and sessions of the Intergovernmental Commission.
In recent years, mutual trade turnover and the number of joint ventures between South Korea and Uzbekistan have demonstrated steady growth. Direct investment by Korean companies and organizations in Uzbekistan's economy has now surpassed $8 billion, reflecting strong confidence in the country's development potential.
Productive financial and technical cooperation continues through partnerships with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Export-Import Bank of Korea, further strengthening bilateral ties.
South Korea remains a pivotal strategic trade partner for Uzbekistan. From January to May 2025, trade turnover between the two countries reached $709.8 million, accounting for 2.3 percent of Uzbekistan's total foreign trade. During this period, South Korea ranked as Uzbekistan's fifth-largest trading partner, underscoring the sustained significance and growing momentum of their economic relations.
