Japan, EU Press for Immediate, Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza
(MENAFN) Japan and the European Union intensified their calls on Wednesday for an "immediate and permanent" ceasefire in Gaza, sharply criticizing the worsening humanitarian and security crisis in the West Bank.
In a joint statement released after a high-level summit in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, EU Council President Antonio Costa, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the escalating violence and reaffirmed their unified position on the need for peace.
“Japan and the EU are committed to advancing regional peace and stability in the Middle East,” the statement declared.
Both sides emphasized the urgency of freeing all hostages and demanded that humanitarian aid be allowed to reach Gaza without obstruction, as the territory remains sealed off by Israeli forces.
They also voiced “support for the people of Syria, as it works towards a peaceful, inclusive, and stable political future,” while reaffirming their “support for Lebanon's efforts towards stabilization, reconstruction, and reform agenda.”
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of over 59,100 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. The offensive has decimated Gaza's infrastructure, overwhelmed its health care system, and triggered extreme food shortages.
In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its atrocities in the enclave.
