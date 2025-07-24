Driving Tech Is Helping Parents Raise Safer Teen Drivers--Here's How It Works

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For many parents, handing over the car keys to a teenager feels like handing over their heart, wrapped in steel and rolling at 60 miles per hour. It's an understandable feeling that many nervous parents who ride as passengers with their kids have – as revealed in the latest Driving Behaviors Survey from Nationwide , finding that less than half of parents (42%) rate their teen's driving as "very good" or "excellent."

But here's the good news: while today's parents may be worried, they're getting proactive about helping their kids become better drivers and are better equipped to take action.

What Keeps Parents Up at Night?

Parents' top worries are as familiar as they are frightening: driving in poor weather (52%), distracted driving (42%), and speeding or reckless behavior (36%). And the risks are real. Nearly one in four parents say their teen uses social media or even get themselves ready (apply makeup, style hair) while driving. Some report their teens are texting (23%) or watching videos (18%) behind the wheel-behaviors that dramatically increase crash risk.

Safety Starts at Home

The survey also reveals that 95% of parents talk to their teens about safe driving at least once a month. When those conversations are paired with real-time insights and incentives, they become even more powerful.

And while only 26% of teens currently use dashcams, a whopping 96% of parents believe they're valuable for promoting accountability. As comfort with AI-enabled monitoring grows, families are embracing a future where technology supports-not replaces-good judgment.

Using Technology to Support Safer Teen Driving

Families can use telematics tools not just to monitor, but to actively support safer driving habits. Nationwide programs like SmartRide and the new Focused Driving Rewards are great tools to help parents encourage their teen driver with real-time feedback and incentives.

"Parents want to feel confident that their teens are making smart choices behind the wheel," says Casey Kempton , President of P&C Personal Lines at Nationwide. "These tools help make that possible-not just by monitoring behavior, but by encouraging better habits through positive reinforcement."

How the Programs Work

SmartRide® tracks behaviors like hard braking, speeding, and phone use. It provides real-time feedback and can lead to insurance premium discounts for safe habits. The goal is to help teens learn from their driving experiences and build safer habits over time.

Focused Driving Rewards® , a newer initiative, is open to all drivers-not just Nationwide customers. It's designed to reduce phone-related distractions and reward safe driving with e-gift cards from popular retailers.

Why It Matters

Research shows that many drivers are open to rewards-based programs. The survey revealed 70% of all consumers would consider joining a rewards-based driving program, with half (50%) citing saving money on insurance as their top motivator. For parents, the emotional stakes are higher-44% say their primary reason is to improve their teen's safety. In fact, 82% of parents say they'd be likely to enroll their teens in a program that rewards safe driving behavior.

The Road Ahead

Teen driving will always come with risks. But today's families have more tools, more data, and more ways to stay connected than ever before. By combining open communication with smart technology, parents can shift from fear to confidence-one safe mile at a time.

"This isn't just about technology," Kempton says. "It's about creating a culture of accountability and shared responsibility on the road."

