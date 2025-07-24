Publishing Of Suominen's Half-Year Financial Report Januaryjune 2025 On August 7, 2025
Suominen Corporation will publish its Half-Year Financial Report for January 1 – June 30, 2025 on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at approximately 9:30 a.m. (EEST).
Janne Silonsaari, CFO and Interim President & CEO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors, and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). The audiocast can be followed at . The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at .
Conference call participants can access the teleconference by registering at . The phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration.
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications
More information:
Minna Rouru, Chief People & Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 526 1975
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2024 were EUR 462.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at .
