Patient Generated Health Data Strategic Research Report 2025 Market To Reach $7.5 Billion By 2030 - Shift Toward Remote Monitoring And Home-Based Care Throws The Spotlight On Real-Time PGHD
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|277
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2024
|5.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|7.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Patient Generated Health Data - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Personalized and Preventive Care Models Spurs Integration of Patient Generated Health Data (PGHD) Expansion of Wearable Devices and Mobile Health Apps Strengthens Data Flow From Patients to Providers Shift Toward Remote Monitoring and Home-Based Care Throws the Spotlight on Real-Time PGHD for Clinical Decision Support Government and Payer Incentives for Chronic Disease Management Encourage Use of PGHD for Outcome-Based Care Advancements in Interoperability and API Integration Improve EMR Compatibility With External Health Data Sources Surge in Consumer Awareness and Digital Health Literacy Supports Active Health Tracking and Data Sharing Behavior Growing Role of AI and Data Analytics Enables Derivation of Actionable Insights From Unstructured PGHD Development of Condition-Specific Tracking Tools Enhances Monitoring of Diabetes, Cardiac Conditions, and Mental Health Patient Empowerment Movements Promote Active Participation in Health Management Through Data Contribution Concerns Over Data Accuracy and Standardization Encourage Investment in Structured Input Tools and Validation Algorithms Integration With Population Health Platforms Enhances Cohort Monitoring and Predictive Modeling
Some of the 34 companies featured in this Patient Generated Health Data market report
- AliveCor Inc. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Apple Inc. Athenahealth Inc. Cerner Corporation Dexcom Inc. Epic Systems Corporation Fitbit Inc. HealthMine Inc. Livongo Health (now part of Teladoc) Medidata Solutions Medtronic plc Noom Inc. Omada Health Inc. PatientLikeMe Propeller Health WellDoc Inc. Luscii (Omron) Athelas Kwido
