Intense Heat Affects Europe
(MENAFN) Intense heat waves have swept through various parts of Europe, sparking numerous wildfires that have already scorched an area equivalent to the size of Luxembourg since the beginning of the year.
Unrelenting high temperatures, which have shattered seasonal records since April, continue to fuel and spread the blazes in several European regions.
In the city of Limassol, located in the Greek Cypriot Administration, approximately 100 square kilometers (39 square miles) of terrain was scorched on Thursday.
According to authorities, the fire destroyed multiple residences and compelled local communities to evacuate.
Emergency services reported that some blazes were still burning as of Thursday, and tragically, two individuals were discovered deceased inside a charred vehicle.
Earlier in the week, a significant wildfire erupted near the southern Greek city of Corinth, prompting the evacuation of numerous villages.
Meanwhile, other regions across Europe remain vigilant as the combination of extreme heat and dry conditions continues to present a high fire risk.
Nations including France, Italy, and Poland have introduced precautionary steps in an effort to mitigate the effects of the searing weather.
In Marseille, France, city officials declared that public swimming pools would be accessible free of charge, and educational institutions in some areas were temporarily shut.
Italy responded by enforcing a ban on outdoor labor during the hottest parts of the day in 13 of its regions.
In Türkiye, this summer has seen the ignition of hundreds of wildfires, leading to the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
The region, like much of Europe, continues to grapple with the consequences of escalating climate extremes.
