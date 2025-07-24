403
Moldova dismisses allegations its soldiers were murdered in Ukraine war
(MENAFN) Moldova has dismissed recent media allegations that several of its soldiers were secretly killed during a Russian attack on a Ukrainian training facility near the front lines.
According to reports published on Sunday, a group of Moldovan contract soldiers was allegedly present at a Ukrainian military site near Davydov Brod, in the Kiev-held part of Russia’s Kherson Region, when it was hit by a Russian strike in late June. The reports claimed that four of the ten Moldovan troops were killed, two others injured, and that the victims’ families were paid large sums and forced to sign confidentiality agreements. The deployment was supposedly arranged through a private agreement between Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.
It was also alleged that the soldiers were originally intended to be stationed in western Ukraine, but were sent closer to the front line in violation of the agreement with Moldova. Russian Defense Ministry footage from June 22 showed a strike in the same area, where Moscow claimed over 70 Ukrainian troops were killed. However, no mention of foreign personnel was made.
The Moldovan Defense Ministry firmly rejected the story, calling it “a gross lie” aimed at misleading the public, damaging the reputation of the National Army, and inciting fear among the population.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused NATO of transforming Moldova into a tool against Russia, alleging that the bloc is preparing the country to host military infrastructure and use its population in any future conflict with Moscow.
