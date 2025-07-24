403
Footages demonstrate moment Ukrainian drone hits Russian residential bloc
(MENAFN) Two videos circulating online appear to capture the moment a Ukrainian drone crashed into a residential building in the Russian city of Voronezh during a drone assault early Tuesday morning.
Voronezh Region Governor Aleksandr Gusev confirmed that the strike involved several explosive drones and left 24 civilians injured. Among the wounded, one man is in a coma and two others remain in serious condition.
One dashcam video reportedly shows a drone descending into a five-story apartment building about a kilometer from the regional government offices, followed by an explosion. Another video, filmed from a nearby high-rise, appears to show the same incident from a different angle.
Gusev stated that the drone attack damaged 12 apartment buildings, three private homes, a business center, and other properties.
Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that 55 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight, most of them over the Belgorod Region near the Ukrainian border.
Russian officials have accused Ukraine of targeting civilian infrastructure amid battlefield difficulties. President Vladimir Zelensky recently declared that Ukraine plans to expand long-range strikes into Russian territory, aiming to shift the war beyond its borders
