Civilians injured in Ukrainian drone attack in S-Russia
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Voronezh has left at least 24 civilians injured and caused extensive damage to residential and commercial buildings, according to local officials.
Voronezh Region Governor Aleksandr Gusev stated on Tuesday that Russian air defenses intercepted 12 drones over the regional capital and nearby districts overnight. However, falling debris from the downed UAVs still caused casualties, including in central Voronezh.
Among the injured were four children, with 17 people requiring hospitalization. Most sustained minor shrapnel injuries, though one 56-year-old man remains in a coma and another victim suffered serious lung damage.
Footage from the scene captured two cars on fire and a bleeding civilian sitting nearby with a leg injury.
The strike damaged 15 residential buildings, a business center, various commercial structures, and several vehicles, Gusev added. He also pledged financial assistance to those affected by the incident.
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that a total of 55 Ukrainian drones were intercepted across the country during the night, more than half of them over the Belgorod Region near the border.
Ukraine has increasingly used drones to carry out deep strikes into Russian territory, frequently hitting civilian areas and infrastructure. Moscow has denounced these attacks as acts of terrorism.
