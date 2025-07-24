Azerbaijan Sets New Course For Green Energy Development From 2027 To 2030
Azerbaijan is entering a new phase in its green energy transition as officials begin charting the roadmap for 2027–2030, building on recent reforms and international trends, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry held the inaugural meeting of the "Green Energy Space" Sub-Working Group-an entity created to contribute to the country's upcoming socio-economic development strategy. The group operates under the national framework “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development,” and was formally established by an order from the Cabinet of Ministers dated June 18, 2025.
Chairing the meeting, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov emphasized that the country's achievements in the energy sector under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership now serve as a foundation for this new stage of the green transformation. He noted that lessons learned from the current 2022–2026 development strategy, as well as global renewable energy dynamics, will shape the country's next steps.
Participants reviewed the progress made so far under the existing green energy roadmap and explored new directions of action for the upcoming period. Topics included initial implementation measures, coordination mechanisms, and cross-sector collaboration needed to accelerate Azerbaijan's shift toward sustainable energy.
The sub-working group is expected to play a pivotal role in aligning Azerbaijan's green agenda with national economic goals, particularly in scaling up renewable energy production, grid modernization, and clean technology adoption.
This marks a critical moment in Azerbaijan's transformation from a fossil fuel-dependent state to a regional leader in renewable energy integration, with the 2027–2030 strategy poised to guide future investment and policy priorities.
