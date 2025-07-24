The Maps And Atlases Library At Mohammed Bin Rashid Library: Embracing The Legacy Of Islamic Scholars



The Maps and Atlases Library houses over 7,753 resources, including books, maps, and atlases.

It contains more than 690 classified paper maps covering countries and landmarks.

Among its rarest holdings are: The Travels of Ibn Fadlan (921 AD), Ibn Battuta's Tuhfat al-Anzar, The Travels of Marco Polo (1982), and Columbus's Journals (1492-1493).

Modern travel literature includes: America in an Arab Mirror, Tales on the Borders, This Is How I Saw the World, and Tales From a Travel Map.

Rare historical atlases include: Atlas Maior (1680) and Atlas of the Theatre of the World (1592). The holdings cover the history and geography of the Arab world, Asia, Africa, Europe, America, and many other countries.



Dubai, UAE, 22 July 2025: In Arab and Islamic civilisation, maps and atlases were a pillar that guided scholars, travelers, and traders in their explorations. In the early centuries, pioneers such as Al-Idrisi, Al-Khwarizmi, and Al-Masudi created accurate and innovative maps that contributed to forming a clear picture of the ancient world, laying the foundations for cartography.

To promote this legacy, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library made preserving and nurturing Arab culture a key focus of its strategy, showcasing heritage in a modern lens that meets the aspirations of new generations. This approach is reflected in the establishment of the Maps and Atlases Library, which houses a collection of rare maps and atlases, supported by advanced technologies that facilitate access to content and enhance the experience of interacting with it. This library is a knowledge platform that combines the preservation of cultural heritage with a modern vision to reinforce Dubai's status as a global hub for culture and innovation.

A leading regional model, the Maps and Atlases Library blends documentary displays with interactive knowledge and offers a unique experience through historical maps, modern atlases, and specialised cultural events.

A bridge connecting the past with the present

The library offers a comprehensive insight into the development of cartography, with its historical, geographical, and technical dimensions. It constitutes a knowledge edifice that connects the past to the present and provides researchers with the opportunity to understand the world from an integrated perspective. It reflects the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's keenness, and Dubai's commitment, to promoting knowledge and creating an environment that embraces heritage and keeps pace with transformations, in line with the UAE's vision to build a knowledge-based economy.

The Maps and Atlases Library is one of the most diverse and richest libraries in terms of content, containing more than 7,753 manuscripts and books in history, geography, and travel literature, in addition to environmental and marine atlases, travel magazines, manuscripts, and digital media in multiple languages. Among these are over 690 paper maps carefully classified within dedicated horizontal display cabinets, covering various regions and countries.

Rare collectibles

One of the rarest holdings of the library is the book 'The Journey of Ibn Fadlan,' which documents his travels to the lands of the Turks, Khazars, Rus, and Slavs in 921 AD. It is considered one of the earliest Arabic travel accounts. The library also holds a copy of 'A Gift to Those Who Contemplate the Wonders of Cities and the Marvels of Traveling' by Ibn Battuta, one of the most famous popular books in history, detailing his journeys that spanned thirty years. The library's collection also includes the 1982 edition of 'The Travels of Marco Polo' and the diaries of Christopher Columbus, which document his first voyage to the New World between 1492 and 1493. In modern travel literature, the Maps and Atlases Library offers a unique selection of titles, including 'America in an Arab Mirror' by Dr. Kamal Abdel-Malek, 'Tales on the Border' by Walid Makki, 'This Is How I Saw the World' by Sami Kleib, and 'Tales on the Travel Map' by Dr. Mohammed Al-Dughairi.

Topping the list of the library's most requested books are a range of world atlases and travel books, such as 'World's Best Travel Experiences,' 'The Travel Atlas,' 'Oxford Atlas of the World,' and 'Collins World Atlas,' along with the 'Educational World Atlas with a World Countries Appendix,' 'Oman, My Beautiful Country,' 'Interactive Astronomy Atlas,' and 'Atlas of Palestine 1917-1966' by Dr. Salman Abu Sitta.

The library also offers a collection of e-books on travel literature, such as 'Writes of Passage,' 'Picturing Experience in the Early Printed Book,' 'Andalusian and Maghrebi Travel Literature Until the End of the Ninth Hijri Century,' and 'Tourism Through History.' Additionally, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses rare historical atlases within the Treasures of the Library Exhibition, namely 'Atlas Maior' by Frederik de Wit, published in 1680, and a 'Theatrum Orbis Terrarum - Abraham Ortelius - Antwerp' (1592).

The Maps and Atlases Library also houses a significant collection of books and references in geography, anthropology, folklore, atlases, and travel literature, in addition to reference works in various fields, including history, medicine, technology, agriculture, and military sciences. It also contains rare books on the history of the Arab and Islamic worlds, as well as international publications covering the history and geography of Asia, Africa, Europe, America, among others.

Rich events and programs

The Maps and Atlases Library serves as a dynamic knowledge hub for activities and programs aimed at raising awareness and enriching the cultural experience of visitors. These events include author meetups, book launches, reading groups, and educational activities tailored for children and young adults. The library also welcomes school and university visits and hosts specialised lectures and discussions, making it an interactive environment where visitors can learn, explore, and engage with experts in cartography and geography—broadening their understanding of how the world has been mapped and perceived over time.

One of the library's most prominent events as part of the 'Empowering Young Minds and Strengthening the Role of Women' program was an interactive art workshop titled 'The World Between Lines and Symbols,' in collaboration with SEA MORE. The workshop was presented by Polish architect Tyska Lewandowska, who specialises in urban planning and wood map making.

The workshop highlighted the evolution of cartography from ancient times to modern technologies. During the workshop, participants learned about the art of cartography from a historical and technical perspective, starting with the first known clay maps in Babylon, through the contributions of Greek and Arab geographers, and finally the technological revolution in the modern era with the introduction of satellite images and geographic information systems. They were also introduced to the principles of understanding map language, such as reading symbols, contour lines, coordinates, and projection variations, before designing and drawing their own paper maps, using simple tools and basic planning techniques.

Advanced technologies to promote knowledge

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library prioritises leveraging technology to serve knowledge and facilitate access to it, acknowledging its vital role in enhancing the educational experience for visitors and researchers. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, along with the Maps and Atlases Library, is equipped with modern study facilities, including dedicated spaces for reading and research, power outlets for electronic devices, free Wi-Fi, and shared tools and equipment to support researchers and students in completing their tasks efficiently.

Today, the library is one of the most technologically advanced in the world, with cutting-edge digital technologies integrated across its physical and virtual sections. This includes artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver innovative interactive content, as well as smart robots like 'Pepper' to assist visitors, provide information, and tell stories—in addition to other state-of-the-art technologies.

Book lovers can register for a five-year membership at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, which offers six membership types tailored to their needs. The free basic membership provides access to the library's books, magazines, and devices, while the free children's membership allows borrowing books and access to databases.

Individual and student memberships include all the benefits of the basic membership, with the ability to borrow books and access e-resources, in addition to the digital membership, which focuses solely on e-resources. Senior citizens and people of determination are granted additional benefits, such as priority access to meeting rooms and extended book borrowing periods. Institutional memberships offer customised services to meet the needs of various entities.

