Emirates Courier Express Expands To Australia

Dubai, UAE, July 16, 2025 - Emirates has expanded its groundbreaking Emirates Courier Express solution into Australia. Coming just months after launch, the expansion signals the airline's commitment to reinventing the cross-border delivery experience, connecting businesses and their customers with a fast, reliable and flexible service.

Emirates Courier Express packages will fly directly into four major cities in Australia - Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney - on 70 flights per week. The existing passenger flight schedule to and from Australia is perfectly timed to provide unrivalled connectivity with key destinations in Europe and the Middle East, enabling Emirates Courier Express to offer the fastest door-to-door delivery time in a matter of days. Via a strong integrated first and last mile transportation partner, Emirates Courier Express is able to serve the entirety of Australia, from launch.

Dennis Lister, Senior Vice President of Product and Innovation, Emirates SkyCargo said, “Since the early test phase of Emirates Courier Express, we knew Australia would be a key market. Logistically challenging and historically underserved, businesses and end consumers will feel the benefits of our direct connectivity, high frequency flight schedules and flexible, scalable solution. Emirates has proudly served Australia for over 30 years, bringing the latest and greatest of our offering to the market, across both cargo and passenger operations. Emirates Courier Express is the evolution of this journey, and we look forward to supporting local businesses, and local shoppers, with their cross-border deliveries.”

Despite the growing consumer trust in cross-border eCommerce retailers, the International Trade Administration reports that only 6% of international shoppers are buying from Australia. Challenges with delivery and logistics play a key role, as fluctuating costs and long timelines deter consumers from placing orders. Conversely, the inbound small parcel volume to Australia has increased by 45% in the last two years, and a record number of households are shopping online.

Leveraging the breadth and frequencies of Emirates' passenger operations, matched with the expertise and infrastructure of Emirates SkyCargo, Emirates Courier Express aims to solve these challenges and create new opportunities for Australian businesses to reach global customers, and global businesses to reach Australian shoppers.

Breaking the traditional hub-and-spoke model, Emirates Courier Express provides direct connectivity, via Dubai, significantly reducing time in transit, reducing package handling and getting goods where they're needed at unmatched speed. Utilising extensive world-class infrastructure, Emirates Courier Express is equipped to transport all verticals, from consumer goods to products that require specialist handling, such as critical medical equipment.

A fully digital solution, Emirates Courier Express can be directly integrated into customers' existing software, while advanced tracking systems, real-time updates, and seamless integration ensures Emirates Courier Express customers (and their customers!) have full visibility as their package moves worldwide.

