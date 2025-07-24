ACC's Net Profit Rises 4.35 Pc To Rs 375 Crore, Revenue Jumps 18 Pc
The company's revenue also witnessed strong growth as consolidated revenue rose 18 per cent to Rs 6,036.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up from Rs 5,113.05 crore in Q1 FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.
ACC's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 727 crore for the quarter -- registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 22.6 per cent.
The EBITDA margin also improved to 12.1 per cent, compared to 11.6 per cent a year ago -- suggesting better operational efficiency.
Total expenses for the quarter increased to Rs 5,594.25 crore, up from Rs 4,787.69 crore in the corresponding period previous year, as per its regulatory filing.
In the June quarter, ACC reported its highest-ever first-quarter sales volume at 11.5 million tonnes, which is a 12 per cent increase compared to the same period previous year.
The company's revenue from its cement business rose by 16.7 per cent to Rs 5,714.95 crore.
Revenue from its ready-mix concrete segment also went up by 26.67 per cent to Rs 416.28 crore during the quarter.
ACC said it has seen good growth in sales, better efficiency in operations, and strong control over costs.
The company also managed its capital spending well, which helped strengthen its position as a cost-efficient player in the industry.
Vinod Bahety, Whole-Time Director and CEO of ACC, said the company's strong Q1 performance shows the success of its overall strategy, which focuses on selling premium products, improving operations, and maintaining cost leadership.
"The consistent growth in volumes, efficiency gains, and digital transformation initiatives is enabling us to deliver greater value to our customers and stakeholders," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment