ACC's Net Profit Rises 4.35 Pc To Rs 375 Crore, Revenue Jumps 18 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) ACC Limited, part of the Adani Group, on Thursday reported a 4.35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit, which stood at Rs 375.42 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), compared to Rs 359.74 crore in the same quarter previous year (Q1 FY25).

The company's revenue also witnessed strong growth as consolidated revenue rose 18 per cent to Rs 6,036.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up from Rs 5,113.05 crore in Q1 FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.

ACC's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 727 crore for the quarter -- registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 22.6 per cent.

The EBITDA margin also improved to 12.1 per cent, compared to 11.6 per cent a year ago -- suggesting better operational efficiency.

Total expenses for the quarter increased to Rs 5,594.25 crore, up from Rs 4,787.69 crore in the corresponding period previous year, as per its regulatory filing.

In the June quarter, ACC reported its highest-ever first-quarter sales volume at 11.5 million tonnes, which is a 12 per cent increase compared to the same period previous year.

The company's revenue from its cement business rose by 16.7 per cent to Rs 5,714.95 crore.

Revenue from its ready-mix concrete segment also went up by 26.67 per cent to Rs 416.28 crore during the quarter.

ACC said it has seen good growth in sales, better efficiency in operations, and strong control over costs.

The company also managed its capital spending well, which helped strengthen its position as a cost-efficient player in the industry.

Vinod Bahety, Whole-Time Director and CEO of ACC, said the company's strong Q1 performance shows the success of its overall strategy, which focuses on selling premium products, improving operations, and maintaining cost leadership.

"The consistent growth in volumes, efficiency gains, and digital transformation initiatives is enabling us to deliver greater value to our customers and stakeholders," he said.