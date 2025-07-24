Florida Charter Institute Launches New Job Board, Powered By Smartjobboard, To Support Charter School Recruitment Statewide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2022, FCI works to advance academic and operational excellence in charter schools by offering resources, professional development and support services statewide. The new job board aligns with this mission by addressing one of the sector's most pressing challenges: recruiting and retaining high-quality educators and staff in a competitive labor market.

"Recruitment has been a significant challenge for schools nationwide since the pandemic," said Susie Miller-Carello, executive director of Florida Charter Institute. "Charter schools often operate with unique missions and specialized programs, and they deserve a recruitment platform tailored to their needs. Our job board provides a focused, accessible resource for charter schools to attract high-quality candidates and for educators to find positions where they can make a meaningful impact."

Unlike large, generalized job search engines, FCI's new job board is specifically designed for charter schools and educators seeking mission-driven careers. The platform highlights roles that align with the diverse offerings of Florida's charter schools, ranging from STEM-focused academies to arts-integrated curricula, providing job seekers with direct access to opportunities that match their interests and expertise.

"Florida's charter schools have long needed a centralized recruitment resource," added Miller-Carello. "This job board fills that gap, giving schools an efficient way to reach talent while helping educators discover the unique advantages of teaching in a charter environment."

"We're proud to partner with Florida Charter Institute on this important initiative," said Rodion Telpizov, founder and CEO of SmartJobBoard. "By providing a user-friendly and scalable solution, we aim to strengthen Florida's charter school community and help address ongoing staffing challenges."

The job board is free for Florida's charter schools to use, offering an efficient and cost-effective way to promote openings and attract talent. Educators and professionals interested in exploring opportunities can visit flcharterjobs .

About Florida Charter Institute:

Florida Charter Institute (FCI) was established in 2022 to further the remarkable success of charter schools and assist families in seeking quality education choices. FCI works closely with the Florida Department of Education and state and national charter organizations to set educational best practice standards and offer vital support to charter schools, authorizers, and aspiring authorizers. FCI serves as Florida's premier hub for charter innovation, with a team of experts committed to elevating student success by advancing academic and operational excellence at Florida's charter schools. For more information, visit .

About SmartJobBoard

SmartJobBoard is a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations. With the industry's only advanced AI tools, SmartJobBoard transforms organizations' online career centers into robust recruiting and information hubs to drive engagement and growth. SmartJobBoard elevates job discovery and recruitment by combining advanced AI-based candidate matching and scoring capabilities, integration tools, dashboard analytics and customizable design templates into one streamlined offering. With an innovative approach to targeted recruiting and a simple application process for job seekers, SmartJobBoard helps organizations increase member engagement and achieve revenue growth. Founded in 2008, SmartJobBoard is trusted by over 400 organizations worldwide, including United Service Organizations (USO), American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), Serving & Accrediting Independent Schools (SAIS) and Work for Warriors (WFW). For more information, visit .

