When Beijing Makes A Climate Pledge, The World Should Listen
Her response:“Because we know what it means.”
It was a revealing answer: China, unlike many other countries, tends not to make climate commitments that it doesn't understand or intend to keep. And that's why its latest pledge – cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 7-to-10% by 2035, as part of its commitments under the Paris agreement – matters more than the underwhelmed response might suggest.
To be fair to those other countries, lofty goals have played a role in driving the climate conversation about what is possible: There is always the argument that it is better to aim for the moon and miss than aim for the gutter and hit it.
But the climate crisis needs more than aspirations. It needs concrete, plausible plans.
That's what makes China's pledge so significant: Beijing has a proven past record of promising only what it plans to deliver. Having promised to peak emissions this decade, barely 50 years after it began to industrialize in earnest, it looks set to achieve that – and, in the process, become a world leader in wind power, solar energy and electric vehicles.Meanwhile, in the scientific literature ...
A paper appeared in the journal Nature Communications at the end of August that provides some context for China's announcement and ought to have received much more attention.
