403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TSX Keeps Momentum As U.S. Shutdown Continues
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
The win streak continued for stocks in Toronto Wednesday, with health-care and resource issues supplying huge shoulders.
The TSX gained 84.86 points to greet Wednesday's closing bell at 30,107.67
The Canadian dollar weakened 0.11 cents at 71.71 cents.
Vancouver-based Lithium Americas said the U.S. Department of Energy has taken a 5% stake in the company, along with a separate 5% stake in its Thacker Pass lithium project joint venture with General Motors.
Lithium Americas shares grabbed $1.86, or 23.4%, to $9.81.
Among information and technology stocks, shares of Constellation Software gained $54.25, or 1.4%, to $3,932.23.
Health-care carried the day, with Curaleaf climbing 22 cents, or 5.7%, to $4.05, while Bausch Health Companies gathered 26 cents, or 2.9%. to $9.22.
Gold also shone brightly, with Aya Gold & Silver soaring $1.08, or 6.8%, to $17.18, while Novagold popped $1.72, or 14%, to $14.02.
Materials showed their might, too, as K92 Mining captured 86 cents, or 5.1%, to $17.68, while Barrick Mining strengthened $1.28, or 2.8%, to $46.99.
Consumer staples pointed downward, however, as Maple Leaf Foods staggered $1.13, or 3.1%, to $34.88, while Empire Company slid 67 cents, or 1.3%, to $49.28.
In real-estate, shares of FirstService spilled $2.82, or 1.1%, to $262.54, while Colliers International surrendered $2.23, or 1%, to $215.43.
In energy, Cenovus Energy lost 27 cents, or 1.1%, to $23.36, while Suncor dipped 62 cents, or 1.1%, to $57.62.
On the economic slate, manufacturing PMI in Canada decreased to 47.70 points in September from 48.30 points in August 2025.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange ballooned 10.63 points, or 1.1%, to 958.47.
All but three of the 12 subgroups were higher, led by health-care, hiking 2.7%, gold, better by 1.5%, and materials, up 1.1%.
The three laggards were consumer staples and real-estate, each hesitating 0.2%, and energy, down 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Wednesday as traders were hopeful that a U.S. federal government shutdown would be brief and possibly have little impact on the economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Index advanced 43.21 points to 46,441.10.
The much-broader index recovered 22.74 points to 6,711.20, led by a boost in health-care stocks.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ climbed 95.15 points to 22,755.16.
It was a notable turnaround. At its low of the day, the S&P 500 was down 0.5%. The index's move higher was led by a boost in health-care stocks, with big gains in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Moderna. Markets are coming off a banner month that saw the S&P 500 rise more than 3.5%.
The U.S. government shut down after attempts made by the Republican-controlled Senate to secure a temporary spending bill failed on Tuesday. Democrats are hoping to use the measure to codify an extension of health care tax credits for millions of Americans.
The stock market has typically glided through previous government shutdowns, but this one could be riskier, given the slew of economic factors at play. Investors remain worried about a slowing labour market and inflation risks as well as historically elevated stock valuations and market concentration levels.
Data from processing firm ADP showed that private payrolls fell by 32,000 last month, well below the gain of 45,000 that economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated.
This reading, which signifies the biggest drop since March 2023, takes on even greater importance now that there's an economic data blackout because of the shutdown.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury recovered, lowering yields to 4.10% from Tuesday's 4.15%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices shed 41 cents to $61.96 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices hiked $20.60 to $3,893.80 U.S. an ounce.
The win streak continued for stocks in Toronto Wednesday, with health-care and resource issues supplying huge shoulders.
The TSX gained 84.86 points to greet Wednesday's closing bell at 30,107.67
The Canadian dollar weakened 0.11 cents at 71.71 cents.
Vancouver-based Lithium Americas said the U.S. Department of Energy has taken a 5% stake in the company, along with a separate 5% stake in its Thacker Pass lithium project joint venture with General Motors.
Lithium Americas shares grabbed $1.86, or 23.4%, to $9.81.
Among information and technology stocks, shares of Constellation Software gained $54.25, or 1.4%, to $3,932.23.
Health-care carried the day, with Curaleaf climbing 22 cents, or 5.7%, to $4.05, while Bausch Health Companies gathered 26 cents, or 2.9%. to $9.22.
Gold also shone brightly, with Aya Gold & Silver soaring $1.08, or 6.8%, to $17.18, while Novagold popped $1.72, or 14%, to $14.02.
Materials showed their might, too, as K92 Mining captured 86 cents, or 5.1%, to $17.68, while Barrick Mining strengthened $1.28, or 2.8%, to $46.99.
Consumer staples pointed downward, however, as Maple Leaf Foods staggered $1.13, or 3.1%, to $34.88, while Empire Company slid 67 cents, or 1.3%, to $49.28.
In real-estate, shares of FirstService spilled $2.82, or 1.1%, to $262.54, while Colliers International surrendered $2.23, or 1%, to $215.43.
In energy, Cenovus Energy lost 27 cents, or 1.1%, to $23.36, while Suncor dipped 62 cents, or 1.1%, to $57.62.
On the economic slate, manufacturing PMI in Canada decreased to 47.70 points in September from 48.30 points in August 2025.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange ballooned 10.63 points, or 1.1%, to 958.47.
All but three of the 12 subgroups were higher, led by health-care, hiking 2.7%, gold, better by 1.5%, and materials, up 1.1%.
The three laggards were consumer staples and real-estate, each hesitating 0.2%, and energy, down 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Wednesday as traders were hopeful that a U.S. federal government shutdown would be brief and possibly have little impact on the economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Index advanced 43.21 points to 46,441.10.
The much-broader index recovered 22.74 points to 6,711.20, led by a boost in health-care stocks.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ climbed 95.15 points to 22,755.16.
It was a notable turnaround. At its low of the day, the S&P 500 was down 0.5%. The index's move higher was led by a boost in health-care stocks, with big gains in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Moderna. Markets are coming off a banner month that saw the S&P 500 rise more than 3.5%.
The U.S. government shut down after attempts made by the Republican-controlled Senate to secure a temporary spending bill failed on Tuesday. Democrats are hoping to use the measure to codify an extension of health care tax credits for millions of Americans.
The stock market has typically glided through previous government shutdowns, but this one could be riskier, given the slew of economic factors at play. Investors remain worried about a slowing labour market and inflation risks as well as historically elevated stock valuations and market concentration levels.
Data from processing firm ADP showed that private payrolls fell by 32,000 last month, well below the gain of 45,000 that economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated.
This reading, which signifies the biggest drop since March 2023, takes on even greater importance now that there's an economic data blackout because of the shutdown.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury recovered, lowering yields to 4.10% from Tuesday's 4.15%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices shed 41 cents to $61.96 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices hiked $20.60 to $3,893.80 U.S. an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment