Azerbaijani And Somalian Fms Review Newly Initiated Joint Projects

"We held discussions on the development of natural resources, investments in several areas, and the implementation of ASAN Service in Somalia. Initial steps have already been taken," the minister noted.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.