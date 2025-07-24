Uzbekistan, Russia Review Partnership Progress And Upcoming Initiatives
Special emphasis was placed on sustaining the positive momentum in mutual trade growth, promoting joint projects among leading enterprises and companies in key sectors such as industry, energy, and agriculture, as well as expanding effective cooperation between the regions of both countries.
Both sides expressed deep satisfaction with the ongoing vibrant cultural and humanitarian exchanges.
Furthermore, the presidents reviewed the schedule of upcoming joint events and activities.
Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2025, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia reached $2.6 billion. Uzbek exports to Russia grew by 18.2 percent, reflecting the strengthening economic ties between the countries.
