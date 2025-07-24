Opendoor Launches Cash Plus, Expanding Its Product Suite For Home Sellers

The company's latest offering unlocks home equity for sellers, providing more control, convenience, and optionality to homeowners and their agent partners.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opendoor, a leading platform for residential real estate, today announced the launch of Cash Plus , a new addition to its product offerings for home sellers and agents. Cash Plus combines the simplicity, certainty, and speed of its marquee Cash Offer with the ability to market a home with a trusted agent partner.

Cash Plus ensures that sellers no longer have to choose between a seamless sale and maximizing home sale price. Cash Plus allows home sellers to unlock a majority of their home equity up front while still being able to test the market via a listing. This offering marries Opendoor's flagship cash offer capabilities, including its home valuation insights, AI-enabled approach to home assessments, and efficient home repair capabilities, with its vetted network of trusted local agent partners. Agents using Cash Plus can provide certainty of a successful closing to their clients - an advantage that's especially useful in today's real estate environment.

Here's how Cash Plus works:

Cash Plus provides immediate cash for sellers in as little as 14 days. Sellers unlock a significant portion of their home value and bypass the hassles of showings, repairs, maintenance, and negotiations.Sellers forgo having to cover upfront expenses out-of-pocket, and allow the experts at Opendoor to handle the hard work of getting their home list-ready.Opendoor works with local partner agents who list the home on the open market and aim to maximize the final home sale price with full market exposure.Opendoor distributes any additional proceeds with the seller once the home resells, less fees and expenses.

"Cash Plus provides sellers the certainty of our Cash Offer and the opportunity to gain more by using a market listing," says Opendoor Head of Agent Partnerships Nick Boniakowski . "Now, our local agent partners can offer even more home selling solutions, and make optionality one of their differentiators for clients. Cash Plus leverages what Opendoor and its trusted agent partners do best - and bridges the gap between cash offers and traditional sales."

"We are relentlessly focused on our mission to reinvent real estate in the U.S. - and Cash Plus is the latest example of our commitment to increasing choice, certainty, and flexibility in the home selling process," says Opendoor Chief Executive Officer Carrie Wheeler . "With innovations like Cash Plus, we continue our strategic evolution, giving customers and agents the control they need and powering sustainable growth for our business."

Cash Plus is currently available to Key Connections agent partners in three markets - Dallas, Nashville, and Raleigh - with plans to roll out to all Opendoor markets. This launch follows Opendoor's recent Opendoor Key AgentTM releases - Key Connections and the Key Agent app - and reinforces its mission to become the complete solution for any home selling scenario.

To learn more about Opendoor's Cash Plus offering, visit here .

About Opendoor

Opendoor is a leading platform for residential real estate transactions, powering life's progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple, certain way to buy and sell a home. We're a team of problem solvers, innovators, and operators shaping the future of real estate, operating in markets nationwide.

Forward Looking Statements

