Markram, Bavuma Return For South Africa White-Ball Series Against Australia

Johannesburg, July 24 (IANS) South Africa's regular white-ball captains, Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma, are set to resume leadership duties for next month's tour of Australia, with Markram heading the T20I side and Bavuma leading the ODI squad.

Markram was rested for the recent Test and T20I series in Zimbabwe, while Bavuma was ruled out of the Zimbabwe Tests due to a hamstring injury picked up during the World Test Championship final in June. Both captains will have near full-strength squads at their disposal.

Off-spinner Prenelan Subrayan, who recently made his Test debut against Zimbabwe, has earned his maiden T20I call-up. He is one of four frontline spinners in the squad alongside George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy and Nqaba Peter.

Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dre Pretorius have been named in the ODI squad, with Pretorius receiving his first call-up to the 50-over setup. While Brevis, who was part of the ODI squad for the home series against Australia in 2023, is yet to debut. Both players will be aiming to build on their experience in T20Is and Tests as they continue their progression at the international level.

Brevis, Pretorius and Subrayen feature in both squads, along with batters Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs, as well as seamers Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.

“It's great to have our senior players back in the mix after their rest following the WTC Final. Their experience and quality add real value to the group as we continue to build a strong core in both formats," said head coach Shukri Conrad in a statement.

“Every series from here on plays a part in shaping our squads for next year's T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup at home in 2027. Touring Australia is never easy. We know their conditions and intensity will test us in every department, and that's exactly the kind of challenge we're after.”

The tour comprises three T20Is scheduled from August 10 to 16, followed by a three-match ODI series from August 19 to 24. The games will take place across Darwin, Cairns and Mackay.

T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen.

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen.