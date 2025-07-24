403
USOPC Bans Transgender Women in Olympic Sports
(MENAFN) The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced on Monday that transgender women are now prohibited from taking part in Olympic women’s sports.
This action aligns with an earlier directive from President Donald Trump.
Although the official document doesn’t explicitly use the term “transgender,” it refers to the executive order titled ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports’ issued on February 5.
This policy forbids the inclusion of transgender females on women's teams and warns educational institutions of potential funding cuts should they fail to comply.
As outlined in the Athlete Safety Policy, published on the USOPC’s website, “The USOPC will […] ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201.”
This policy emphasizes the organization's commitment to maintaining a competition environment perceived as equitable and secure for female athletes.
Since reassuming office in January, Trump has reversed many of the transgender protections put in place during Joe Biden’s presidency.
These reversals include halting federal funding for what he described as “chemical and surgical mutilation” procedures for individuals under 19, establishing a binary definition of gender, and reinstating the prohibition on transgender service members in the armed forces.
In a formal letter addressed to the committee's stakeholders, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland and President Gene Sykes stated that “as a federally chartered organization, the USOPC is obligated to comply with federal requirements.”
The message also urged all national sports governing bodies to revise their policies to align with the new federal directive.
