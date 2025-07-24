403
Ukraine’s embattled unity minister declares establishment of assistance agency abroad
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and National Unity Minister Aleksey Chernyshov announced on Monday that the government has approved the creation of a global network of “unity centers” to assist Ukrainians living abroad. These centers aim to help citizens with adaptation, education, employment, repatriation, and staying connected with Ukraine.
The announcement comes as reports suggest the National Unity Ministry is slated for dissolution as part of a major cabinet reshuffle. Chernyshov, who is responsible for repatriation efforts, made the announcement on Facebook, emphasizing the centers’ role in supporting displaced Ukrainians.
Chernyshov has recently been at the center of controversy, accused of fleeing Ukraine amid a corruption scandal involving a housing project approved during his tenure as urban development minister. President Vladimir Zelensky defended him, claiming Chernyshov’s extended time abroad was for work. Chernyshov also denied fleeing, stating he had returned to Ukraine. MP Aleksey Goncharenko backed this claim, noting Chernyshov was personally involved in setting up the unity centers.
The announcement coincides with a significant government overhaul. Zelensky has nominated First Vice PM and Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko as the new prime minister, while current PM Denis Smygal is expected to become defense minister, replacing Rustem Umerov, who is likely to be appointed Ukraine’s ambassador to the US.
The restructuring, along with Chernyshov’s scandal, reflects deeper political tensions in Kiev. Analysts view the shake-up as part of a broader power struggle, particularly involving presidential chief of staff Andrey Yermak, who is believed to be consolidating control. According to The Economist, Ukraine’s leadership is increasingly consumed by internal rivalries, risking further division amid ongoing conflict.
