Russian Geran-2 kamikaze demolishes Ukrainian radar
(MENAFN) Russia’s Defense Ministry has announced the successful destruction of a Ukrainian radar installation using a Geran-2 kamikaze drone in Ukraine’s northern Chernigov Region. The strike reportedly took place near the town of Borzna and was carried out by a Russian UAV unit.
A video released with the statement shows multiple military vehicles moments before being hit, followed by a powerful explosion and thick black smoke rising from the scene.
This attack follows a series of similar operations using Geran-2 drones. Earlier in the month, Russia claimed the drones had destroyed a Ukrainian marines’ position in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), as well as a drone manufacturing site in Ukraine’s Sumy Region. Footage was also released of a strike on an ammunition depot in DPR days prior.
The Geran-2 drone, known for its long range of up to 2,000 km and low radar visibility, carries a warhead of over 40kg. Although it flies at moderate speeds, its design and ability to follow complex routes make it difficult for Ukrainian air defenses to intercept.
Moscow has increasingly relied on these drones to hit military targets, dual-use infrastructure, and weapons depots. With production scaling to dozens or even hundreds per month, the Russian military has been able to launch daily UAV swarms, sustaining pressure on Ukrainian forces since the conflict intensified in February 2022.
