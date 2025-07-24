403
Moscow claims NATO turning Moldova into ‘battering ram’ against Russia
(MENAFN) Moscow has accused NATO of transforming Moldova into a military outpost aimed at Russia, claiming the alliance is preparing the country to serve as both a frontline base and expendable force in the event of conflict.
In a statement released Monday, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) alleged that NATO is rapidly militarizing Moldova, adapting its infrastructure for heavy military use. This includes upgrading railways to European standards, reinforcing bridges, and building logistical hubs and airfields capable of hosting military aircraft.
According to the SVR, the US-led alliance’s ultimate goal is to turn Moldova into a “military testing ground” on NATO’s eastern flank as Russian forces advance in Ukraine. It warned that Moldovans would be used as “cannon fodder” should hostilities erupt between NATO and Russia.
The SVR accused Moldovan President Maia Sandu of surrendering the country’s sovereignty to the West, calling her government a “comprador regime.” It suggested that Sandu is relying on NATO backing to help her pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity secure a win in the upcoming parliamentary elections on September 28. If successful, Russia believes she could eliminate Moldova’s constitutional neutrality.
Sandu was re-elected last fall after defeating pro-Russian candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo, a result Moscow criticized as unfair. Russian officials pointed to a limited number of polling stations made available to the half-million Moldovans living in Russia, in contrast to over 200 stations set up in Western countries, which tend to support pro-EU policies.
