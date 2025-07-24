Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan Review Progress On Strategic Partnership
During the call, the National Leader of Turkmenistan warmly congratulated President Mirziyoyev on his birthday, sincerely wishing him good health, prosperity, and great success, as well as peace and prosperity for the brotherly people of Uzbekistan.
The leaders discussed key issues related to the further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Turkmen relations based on friendship, good neighborliness, and strategic partnership. Particular attention was given to the practical implementation of agreements reached at the summit meeting in Samarkand in April of this year.
They noted with satisfaction the dynamic growth of mutual trade, the deepening of cooperation at the enterprise and business levels, and the continuation of active cultural and humanitarian exchanges.
The conversation also included an exchange of views on international and regional issues, including preparations for the upcoming Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries and the next Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.
According to official data, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan reached $1.14 billion in 2024, reflecting steady growth in economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.
