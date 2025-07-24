Azerbaijan Holds First Meeting Of Sub-Working Group On Green Energy Dev't

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The first meeting of the Sub-Working Group on the“Green Energy Space,” established as part of preparations for Azerbaijan's 2027–2030 Social and Economic Development Strategy, was held, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The head of the Sub-Working Group, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, spoke about the energy sector reforms implemented under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as well as the priority directions of the green energy agenda.

The importance of incorporating both the experience gained during the implementation of the 2022–2026 Economic Development Strategy and current global trends into the segment of the new strategy assigned to the Sub-Working Group was emphasized.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the progress and results achieved in the green energy direction under the ongoing strategy and discussed key areas of activity, initial measures, and coordination mechanisms for the upcoming 2027–2030 period. The Sub-Working Group on the“Green Energy Space” was established by the Cabinet of Ministers on June 18, 2025, in accordance with the“Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development.”