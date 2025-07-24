Kyrgyzstan And China Move Forward With Railway Project Connecting With Uzbekistan
In the course of the meeting, Torobaev emphasized that the railway initiative is more than a major infrastructure undertaking and represents a new era of regional integration.
"This is a powerful step forward in strengthening transport connectivity, diversifying logistics routes, and laying a sustainable foundation for economic growth," he stated.
Torobaev noted that due to the personal attention and consistent support of the leaders of both countries, the project has entered its implementation phase.
"Construction of the railway on Kyrgyz territory is actively progressing. The Kyrgyz side is promptly resolving all organizational and administrative matters as they arise," he added.
The official also highlighted China's role as one of Kyrgyzstan's key trade and economic partners. In 2024, bilateral trade turnover reached $23 billion.
In turn, Zhao Leji described the China - Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan railway as a bridge of friendship between peoples and a symbol of strategic partnership and mutual development. He expressed confidence that the joint efforts and strong sense of responsibility from all parties would ensure the successful completion of the project.
"Over 3,000 companies with Chinese capital are currently registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. These businesses operate across key sectors of our economy - trade, construction, mining, manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, logistics, and services. Such broad participation of Chinese businesses reflects the high level of our economic cooperation and provides a solid foundation for major initiatives," he said.
The data of the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan shows that the total length of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project is 532.53 kilometers. The plan includes the construction of 20 railway stations (including two prospective ones), featuring two border stations, one transshipment station, four intermediate stations, and 13 passing loops. The official groundbreaking ceremony for the railroad took place on December 27, 2024, in Kyrgyzstan's Jalal-Abad.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment