Kyrgyzstan And China Move Forward With Railway Project Connecting With Uzbekistan

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, Bakyt Torobaev, and Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, discussed the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

In the course of the meeting, Torobaev emphasized that the railway initiative is more than a major infrastructure undertaking and represents a new era of regional integration.

"This is a powerful step forward in strengthening transport connectivity, diversifying logistics routes, and laying a sustainable foundation for economic growth," he stated.

Torobaev noted that due to the personal attention and consistent support of the leaders of both countries, the project has entered its implementation phase.

"Construction of the railway on Kyrgyz territory is actively progressing. The Kyrgyz side is promptly resolving all organizational and administrative matters as they arise," he added.

The official also highlighted China's role as one of Kyrgyzstan's key trade and economic partners. In 2024, bilateral trade turnover reached $23 billion.

In turn, Zhao Leji described the China - Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan railway as a bridge of friendship between peoples and a symbol of strategic partnership and mutual development. He expressed confidence that the joint efforts and strong sense of responsibility from all parties would ensure the successful completion of the project.

"Over 3,000 companies with Chinese capital are currently registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. These businesses operate across key sectors of our economy - trade, construction, mining, manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, logistics, and services. Such broad participation of Chinese businesses reflects the high level of our economic cooperation and provides a solid foundation for major initiatives," he said.

The data of the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan shows that the total length of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project is 532.53 kilometers. The plan includes the construction of 20 railway stations (including two prospective ones), featuring two border stations, one transshipment station, four intermediate stations, and 13 passing loops. The official groundbreaking ceremony for the railroad took place on December 27, 2024, in Kyrgyzstan's Jalal-Abad.